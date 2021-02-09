Upgraded A/V Receiver - "Buzzing" sound through speakers in new games

My HTPC setup is an Intel i9-9900k, 16GB Ram, EVGA 3090 RTX Ultra FTW3 edition, LG OLED 77" CX with a Marantz SR5014 receiver.



I would describe the buzzing noise as a loud hum. Sort of like a loud hum that you would hear from certain street-lights at night. It can easily be drowned out by other game noise, but if there's no persistent audio masking it, it sticks out like a sore thumb. The weird thing is that the hum only occurs when going in-game in certain titles. Sitting at desktop? No humming. Music? No humming. Emulator games? No humming. Dark Souls 1-3? No humming. But if I try to play CoD: Warzone, or RDR 2, there is humming. The humming only occurs once "in-game" (not at the loading screens or splash screens, only occurs in-engine and when rendering).



If I hook up my older Denon S510BT receiver, which is a super-cheap and old receiver, there is no buzzing. It's not the Marantz receiver because it seems to be working in all except the situations I mentioned previously. BUT I've even replaced with Marantz receiver, just to be sure - I was previously trying to use the SR5011 but ended up sending it back and purchasing the SR5014, due to the buzzing. Yet the buzzing still persists even with the newer one.



If I hook up another computer to the receiver and TV and try to play RDR 2 - there is no buzzing. If I take my HTPC computer and use it with my desktop monitor and speakers - there is no buzzing.



So I'm really just not having luck figuring this issue out. I've tried using DDU for my video drivers and it didn't make a difference. There seems to be a hardware incompatibility between the 3090 and Marantz receivers, but if this were the case, I'm certain I would have heard about it before. Is it possible that my 3090, by itself, is having issues with HDMI audio?