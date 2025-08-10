Upgrade time - need help!

Hello everyone. First, I apologize if advice like this isn't allowed anymore, it has been quite some time since I have visited this forum. I am interested in upgrading/building a new PC and need some help since I have been out of the game for awhile.



1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc

PC gaming only. Would like to run new AAA titles (Borderlands 4, BF6, etc) on high/max settings.

2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?

~$2,000 but if possible to stay closer to $1.5k, that would be great, but I presume video card will eat most of this budget.

3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.

San Jose, CA 95110

4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.

CPU, Mobo, RAM, video card

5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

Assuming these parts are still acceptable, I believe I should be able to reuse my PSU (Corsair RM850x) and my Samsung 980 PRO NVMe (1 TB). Though, if there are better NVMe options, I am open to upgrading. I also have a NZXT Kraken X53 AIO I'd like to reuse as well.

6) Will you be overclocking?

No

7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?

3440x1400 @ 32 inch ultrawide (Dell AW3423DW)

8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?

Perhaps the next couple weeks.

9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.

Nothing specific needed.