  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Upgrade time - need help!

R

Rooble91

Secret Santa Lame Gifter
Joined
Aug 22, 2009
Messages
2,682
Hello everyone. First, I apologize if advice like this isn't allowed anymore, it has been quite some time since I have visited this forum. I am interested in upgrading/building a new PC and need some help since I have been out of the game for awhile.

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
PC gaming only. Would like to run new AAA titles (Borderlands 4, BF6, etc) on high/max settings.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
~$2,000 but if possible to stay closer to $1.5k, that would be great, but I presume video card will eat most of this budget.
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
San Jose, CA 95110
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
CPU, Mobo, RAM, video card
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
Assuming these parts are still acceptable, I believe I should be able to reuse my PSU (Corsair RM850x) and my Samsung 980 PRO NVMe (1 TB). Though, if there are better NVMe options, I am open to upgrading. I also have a NZXT Kraken X53 AIO I'd like to reuse as well.
6) Will you be overclocking?
No
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3440x1400 @ 32 inch ultrawide (Dell AW3423DW)
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Perhaps the next couple weeks.
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.
Nothing specific needed.
 
I'd recommed to you a RTX 5090, but that would double your budget 🤓
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top