Upgrade Server Essentials 2016 to Server Essentials 2019

I have a small home server running E2016 and I recently got a new Nvidia GPU to help with some transcoding duties but the driver isnt compatible with E2016 because of some underlying BS. So I need to go to E2019 and I prefer an upgrade in place. I have been searching endlessly on how to do this and I still cant find a straight answer.



I dont need much from it, I just need it to run plex and blue iris and not reboot or do any wacky stuff that Win 10 likes to do when youre not looking.



Is it possible to upgrade from one to the other?