Upgrade Recommendation

SuperMicro X8DTI Motherboard

2x Xeon 5670's (6x core, 2.93ghz)

64GB of ECC DDR3 (I have alot more, but if I put more in it will start to clock the RAM down).

Radeon R9 290

120GB SSD and 1TB HDD, both SATA

Back in 2016, I built a personal/gaming PC with some scraps that I got from work.This system has worked remarkably well considering it's age, but it's time for something a little less and more at the same time...I've been looking at replacing this combo with something like a used Dell Optiplex 7060. The ones I'm looking at come with an Intel i7 8700. Trying to find a bare bones one so I can drop in ~32GB of RAM and an NVMe drive.My question is, is an Intel i7 8700 a good enough replacement for my 2x Xeon 5670's? I'm looking to keep a bare bones replacement for this under $200.My system now has a good number of significant bottlenecks:I already bought an old RX 5600XT to replace my R9 290, so a new GPU is already on it's way.