Upgrade Recommendation

Back in 2016, I built a personal/gaming PC with some scraps that I got from work.
I've been looking at replacing this combo with something like a used Dell Optiplex 7060. The ones I'm looking at come with an Intel i7 8700. Trying to find a bare bones one so I can drop in ~32GB of RAM and an NVMe drive.
My question is, is an Intel i7 8700 a good enough replacement for my 2x Xeon 5670's? I'm looking to keep a bare bones replacement for this under $200.
My system now has a good number of significant bottlenecks:
- SuperMicro X8DTI Motherboard
- 2x Xeon 5670's (6x core, 2.93ghz)
- 64GB of ECC DDR3 (I have alot more, but if I put more in it will start to clock the RAM down).
- Radeon R9 290
- 120GB SSD and 1TB HDD, both SATA
My system now has a good number of significant bottlenecks:
- PCIe 2.0
- SATA
- Power consumption...
- DDR3 ECC