Upgrade Recommendation

Back in 2016, I built a personal/gaming PC with some scraps that I got from work.
  • SuperMicro X8DTI Motherboard
  • 2x Xeon 5670's (6x core, 2.93ghz)
  • 64GB of ECC DDR3 (I have alot more, but if I put more in it will start to clock the RAM down).
  • Radeon R9 290
  • 120GB SSD and 1TB HDD, both SATA
This system has worked remarkably well considering it's age, but it's time for something a little less and more at the same time...

I've been looking at replacing this combo with something like a used Dell Optiplex 7060. The ones I'm looking at come with an Intel i7 8700. Trying to find a bare bones one so I can drop in ~32GB of RAM and an NVMe drive.

My question is, is an Intel i7 8700 a good enough replacement for my 2x Xeon 5670's? I'm looking to keep a bare bones replacement for this under $200.

My system now has a good number of significant bottlenecks:
  1. PCIe 2.0
  2. SATA
  3. Power consumption...
  4. DDR3 ECC
I already bought an old RX 5600XT to replace my R9 290, so a new GPU is already on it's way.
 
