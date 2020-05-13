UPGRADE QUESTION

ralphie1313 said: Hii so i have now a threadripper 2990wx 32 core, running at 4.0 and a asus x399-e rog strix and twin 2080ti cards



So my question If i change and buy the new 3rd gen. ryzen 9 3.8 or 3.9 speed with 12 cores, and a new am4 high new mother board. Will i see a difference in performance and speeds? , i mostly do flight sims...



thanks!! Click to expand...

clock speeds king in flight sims even with the added multi-threaded performance in xp11 1.50(vulkan) and fs20.. so yeah you'll see gains with the higher boost clocks of the 3800x or even 9900k(though lga1151 is now dead with the upcoming release of the 10 series). 3900 and 3950 are pointless and you'll see no real performance improvement with the added cores so i'd only go for them if you needed the extra cores/threads for something outside of flight sims.