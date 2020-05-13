UPGRADE QUESTION

ralphie1313
Jan 15, 2019
59
Hii so i have now a threadripper 2990wx 32 core, running at 4.0 and a asus x399-e rog strix and twin 2080ti cards
So my question If i change and buy the new 3rd gen. ryzen 9 3.8 or 3.9 speed with 12 cores, and a new am4 high new mother board. Will i see a difference in performance and speeds? , i mostly do flight sims...
thanks!!
