Upgrade question if possible !

Hey everyone.So I play games like Destiny 2 ( 90 FPS ) and War zone ( 70 fps ) but with my current rig I get frame drops at the worse times while playing games. Frames can drop by 20 at a time for a second so it makes PvP a real headache. I'm thinking of upgrading my rig but not all at once.Here's my rig above. So I had a question, Do you think if I upgraded my CPU, MoBo, Ram for now that it will help out on my FPS problem ? I'm not techy at all but I was thinking the 4 cores is limiting me back. My CPU is OC to 4.4 and when playing games I'm at 100 usage at around 60temps. If this is yes I have two questions:1) is it worth upgrading now or is new tech around the "corner" and should wait ?2) If not what do you guy's recommend on upgrading too ? Cash inst really a problem and I like to future proof my rig for new games coming out. Also I like to stay in a black and white theme.I know I asked a lot but if anyone has recommendations I would really appreciate it !