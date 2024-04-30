Upgrade my 1080 GTX - What recommendation?

I would like to upgrade my nvidia 1080 GTX to benefit from a 1440p 360hz monitor im planning to buy
Without changing the entire PC of course.
What are my current options - im very outdated in the PC hardware space right now.
The Nvidia 1080 gtx specs page GeForce GTX 1080 | Specifications | GeForce
states
1080 GTX
My Other PC SPECS
4770k overclocked
32gb ddr4 corsair ram
Also, not intending to play modern day games.
