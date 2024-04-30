Upgrade my 1080 GTX - What recommendation?

I would like to upgrade my nvidia 1080 GTX to benefit from a 1440p 360hz monitor im planning to buy

Without changing the entire PC of course.

What are my current options - im very outdated in the PC hardware space right now.


The Nvidia 1080 gtx specs page GeForce GTX 1080 | Specifications | GeForce
states

1080 GTX
  • 7680x4320@60Hz
  • DP 1.42, HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI

My Other PC SPECS

4770k overclocked
32gb ddr4 corsair ram

Also, not intending to play modern day games.



wow, um what game(s) are you wanting to run at that rez and refresh rate? And what is your budget for upgrades?

Also what do you currently have? Not sure if you have it behind that link you posted but i cant access it.
 
wow, um what game(s) are you wanting to run at that rez and refresh rate? And what is your budget for upgrades?
Yep and he should also post his CPU, when you start trying to hit those high frame rates you need a CPU that can keep up.
 
Trigger warning on the 2k phrasing- just refer to it as 1440 of 1440p. It’s not 2k, and that will be pointed out by someone I am sure besides me.

The rest of the system matters as much as the gpu.
 
We need to know your entire pc. A video card change likely will not net you the gain you want. We know what a 1080 does.
 
