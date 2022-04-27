Upgrade current computer or Replace with new?

I've been trying to avoid upgrading to Windows 10 for a long while now. It seems evident that I have to upgrade at this point. I'm trying to determine if I need to replace my current machine with a new one or whether I could upgrade specific components instead of the entire machine. Basically, the machine ran great for my needs on Win7. My email provider required that I upgrade from Office 2010 to Office 2016 and that slowed Office down significantly when I did that. Office is running too slow for me to work efficiently, so I think I have to upgrade. I'm wondering if when I upgrade to Win10 if Office will pick back up, but I figured maybe other stuff will slow down? In other words, once I upgrade to Win10, will my old hardware be slowing me down?

Current machine:
OS: Win 7 64bit
Mobo: Asus P8B75-V
CPU: i5-3350P 3.10GHz, 6MB Cache
RAM: Corsair CMX16GX3M2A1333C9 x 2 (so 32GB of RAM total)
GPU: EVGA GeForce GTX 650 1GB 128-bit GGDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16

If my current machine cannot be improved significantly, below are the bullet points for a new computer.
1) Computer will be used for: Daily: Outlook, Excel, Word, Adobe Acrobat Professional, Brave web browser and Weekly: Adobe Photoshop & Adobe InDesign
2) Budget: Prefer to stay under $2,000.
3) Location: USA
4) Part's needed is unknown. My current machine would work just fine if I could stay in Win7, but I'm not sure if upgrading to Win10 will slow me. If it will slow me down, then I likely need these new components: mobo, cpu, ram, psu, hdd/ssd, gpu
5) I won't be OCing
6) Max monitor resolution: 3x monitors at 2560x1600
7) Plan on buying PC ASAP
8) No special features required for mobo
9) I currently have Windows 7 64-bit as my OS
 
I can say that I've not experienced any issues with Win10 on my i7-3770k system. I don't think you'll see any problems there. I'm a bit surprised Office seems to be the main pain point, I'd have expected the Adobe apps to be.

That CPU should be OK for basic office/web work, and maybe for the Adobe stuff. You look to have plenty of RAM. You don't mention what your system's storage setup is, I'm hoping a SSD. There's really not any reasonable upgrade path I can see, and I can't see putting any real cash into upgrading a ten-year-old system anyways.
 
I would imagine the lack here is SSD, that could be one change to make if you have yet to do it, going from old HDD to recent SSD is a game change and see if you feel if it is still feel too slow. It is possible to clone your current HDD to an ssd and simply start booting from it directly without having to reinstall.

Going to a 3770K on the same platform would give you around 50% more passmark, but historically that kind of intel cpu can keep their value extremely well and a new similar priced core i3 12100 would give you a 250% boost instead
 
