Upgrade current computer or Replace with new?

I've been trying to avoid upgrading to Windows 10 for a long while now. It seems evident that I have to upgrade at this point. I'm trying to determine if I need to replace my current machine with a new one or whether I could upgrade specific components instead of the entire machine. Basically, the machine ran great for my needs on Win7. My email provider required that I upgrade from Office 2010 to Office 2016 and that slowed Office down significantly when I did that. Office is running too slow for me to work efficiently, so I think I have to upgrade. I'm wondering if when I upgrade to Win10 if Office will pick back up, but I figured maybe other stuff will slow down? In other words, once I upgrade to Win10, will my old hardware be slowing me down?



Current machine:

OS: Win 7 64bit

Mobo: Asus P8B75-V

CPU: i5-3350P 3.10GHz, 6MB Cache

RAM: Corsair CMX16GX3M2A1333C9 x 2 (so 32GB of RAM total)

GPU: EVGA GeForce GTX 650 1GB 128-bit GGDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16



If my current machine cannot be improved significantly, below are the bullet points for a new computer.

1) Computer will be used for: Daily: Outlook, Excel, Word, Adobe Acrobat Professional, Brave web browser and Weekly: Adobe Photoshop & Adobe InDesign

2) Budget: Prefer to stay under $2,000.

3) Location: USA

4) Part's needed is unknown. My current machine would work just fine if I could stay in Win7, but I'm not sure if upgrading to Win10 will slow me. If it will slow me down, then I likely need these new components: mobo, cpu, ram, psu, hdd/ssd, gpu

5) I won't be OCing

6) Max monitor resolution: 3x monitors at 2560x1600

7) Plan on buying PC ASAP

8) No special features required for mobo

9) I currently have Windows 7 64-bit as my OS