Upgrade Advice Requested

S

Scocho

n00b
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
13
Just bought my two sons their first PCs, both the same prebuilt (link here, or see key info at the bottom). They're loving Fortnite and I'm hoping I can upgrade my ancient PC I built in 2008 so I can play with them - albeit at a low cost (ideally under $300 if possible) since I'll be broke for a while after buying theirs...

I'd be thrilled if Fortnite played on my PC at a similar level to theirs. Below are the main components of my PC. Can I upgrade this to play at their level by spending under $300 (ideally less)? Please let me know if any additional information is needed. Any suggestions are welcome!

My PC:
Processor: Intel Q6600
Graphics: Nvidia 8800GTS (G92) 512MB
Mobo: DFI Lanparty DK P35-T2RS
RAM: 4 GB (2x2GB) DDR2 800
PSU: Corsair CMPSU-620HX
Storage: Western Digital Caviar SE16 WD6400AAKS 640GB
CPU Cooler: ZEROtherm Nirvana NV120
OS: Windows 10

Kids' PCs:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 240GB SSD
OS: Windows 10
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top