Upgrade Advice Requested

Just bought my two sons their first PCs, both the same prebuilt (link here, or see key info at the bottom). They're loving Fortnite and I'm hoping I can upgrade my ancient PC I built in 2008 so I can play with them - albeit at a low cost (ideally under $300 if possible) since I'll be broke for a while after buying theirs...
I'd be thrilled if Fortnite played on my PC at a similar level to theirs. Below are the main components of my PC. Can I upgrade this to play at their level by spending under $300 (ideally less)? Please let me know if any additional information is needed. Any suggestions are welcome!
My PC:
Processor: Intel Q6600
Graphics: Nvidia 8800GTS (G92) 512MB
Mobo: DFI Lanparty DK P35-T2RS
RAM: 4 GB (2x2GB) DDR2 800
PSU: Corsair CMPSU-620HX
Storage: Western Digital Caviar SE16 WD6400AAKS 640GB
CPU Cooler: ZEROtherm Nirvana NV120
OS: Windows 10
Kids' PCs:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 240GB SSD
OS: Windows 10
