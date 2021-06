Upgrade Advice Requested

Just bought my two sons their first PCs, both the same prebuilt (link here , or see key info at the bottom). They're loving Fortnite and I'm hoping I can upgrade my ancient PC I built in 2008 so I can play with them - albeit at a low cost (ideally under $300 if possible) since I'll be broke for a while after buying theirs...I'd be thrilled if Fortnite played on my PC at a similar level to theirs. Below are the main components of my PC. Can I upgrade this to play at their level by spending under $300 (ideally less)? Please let me know if any additional information is needed. Any suggestions are welcome!My PC:Processor: Intel Q6600Graphics: Nvidia 8800GTS (G92) 512MBMobo: DFI Lanparty DK P35-T2RSRAM: 4 GB (2x2GB) DDR2 800PSU: Corsair CMPSU-620HXStorage: Western Digital Caviar SE16 WD6400AAKS 640GBCPU Cooler: ZEROtherm Nirvana NV120OS: Windows 10Kids' PCs:Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 2GBRAM: 8GB DDR4Storage: 240GB SSDOS: Windows 10