Updated* 2.5" SATA SSDs (Various Retailers)

Guarana [BAWLS] said: The MX500 has an onboard Cache. The BX500 does not.



The MX500 is TLC, while the BX500 is QLC.



Spend the extra 10 bucks, peeps.

Flogger23m said: I paid $180 for a Sandisk Ultra last year, TLC, for $180. QVO is QLC. Many stores had both the Sandisk Ultra and WD Blue 2TB (pretty much the same drives) for $180. Unless you need a drive right now, might be worth waiting as I'm sure you'll see the same prices on those models again.

True, but for drives primarily read more than written to, you won't see a difference. QLC works fine for Steam drives for instance.See above.Also we all know "There's bound to be a better deal onif you just wait."Age old argument, is it worth more to have and use now, or wait and save a little later?