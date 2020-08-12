Updated* 2.5" SATA SSDs (Various Retailers)

Nside
Jun 2, 2011
960GB Hyundai (Same as PNY CS900) @ Amazon (Prime)
Clip the coupon for $10 off = $85, Free Prime Shipping
Smaller capacity drives have coupons as well
TLC, 5yr Warranty
1TB Crucial MX500 @ Newegg
Use promo code EMCDPGG56 for $5 off = $99 & Free Shipping
(Let me know if promo code doesn't work anymore)
TLC, 5yr Warranty
1TB Crucial BX500 @ Amazon (Prime)
$90 & Free Prime Shipping
(The lower performance of the 2 Crucial drives)
TLC (no DRAM), 3yr Warranty
Expired:
FYI: I don't list anything under 1TB-ish because these days 500GB would barely be able to hold three maybe four AAA games. Also, write performance tends to increase the closer drives get to around 1TB. Dig through your couch cushions and help me make 1TB the new SSD minimum. lol.
