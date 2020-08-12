*Updated* 2.5" SATA SSDs (Various Retailers)

960GB Hyundai (Same as PNY CS900) @ Amazon (Prime)
Clip the coupon for $10 off = $85, Free Prime Shipping
Smaller capacity drives have coupons as well
TLC, 5yr Warranty
71QEOQ+PJqL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

--------------------

1TB Crucial MX500 @ Newegg
Use promo code EMCDPGG56 for $5 off = $99 & Free Shipping
(Let me know if promo code doesn't work anymore)
TLC, 5yr Warranty
20-156-174-V09.jpg

----------------------

1TB Crucial BX500 @ Amazon (Prime)
$90 & Free Prime Shipping
(The lower performance of the 2 Crucial drives)
TLC (no DRAM), 3yr Warranty
41SFUXzoz9L._AC_.jpg

-------------------------

Expired:

2TB Samsung 860 QVO @ B&H Photo No longer available
$25-off coupon applied in cart = $175 & Free Shipping
Yes, this is the QLC drive.

EDIT: Adding and removing sales
FYI: I don't list anything under 1TB-ish because these days 500GB would barely be able to hold three maybe four AAA games. Also, write performance tends to increase the closer drives get to around 1TB. Dig through your couch cushions and help me make 1TB the new SSD minimum. lol.
 
Last edited:
why you do this to me.. must... resist... the 2TB 860.
I paid $180 for a Sandisk Ultra last year, TLC, for $180. QVO is QLC. Many stores had both the Sandisk Ultra and WD Blue 2TB (pretty much the same drives) for $180. Unless you need a drive right now, might be worth waiting as I'm sure you'll see the same prices on those models again.
 
The MX500 has an onboard Cache. The BX500 does not.

The MX500 is TLC, while the BX500 is QLC.

Spend the extra 10 bucks, peeps.
True, but for drives primarily read more than written to, you won't see a difference. QLC works fine for Steam drives for instance.
I paid $180 for a Sandisk Ultra last year, TLC, for $180. QVO is QLC. Many stores had both the Sandisk Ultra and WD Blue 2TB (pretty much the same drives) for $180. Unless you need a drive right now, might be worth waiting as I'm sure you'll see the same prices on those models again.
See above.
Also we all know "There's bound to be a better deal on ~Insert~Tech~Product~Here~ if you just wait."
Age old argument, is it worth more to have and use now, or wait and save a little later?
 
Updated, New Hyundai drive... Why they slap their name on SSDs, who knows?
 
