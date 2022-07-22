(Update: Now a Build Thread) Has anyone built in the Primochill Praxis Wetbench SX?

Finally got some rebuilding done.Motherboard, GPU, and CPU installed and connected to reservoir and pump. I have a temperature sensor mounted there on the right side of the reservoir. That's the return from the radiator, so I'll be getting the coolest readings there. Notice I'm using Koolance QD3 connectors on the inlet for the the gpu block. I'll also have one on the outlet.Dual DDC Pump final mounting location. I used the Heatkiller kit for isolating the pump, just basically hollow rubber cylinders with screws on each end. Unfortunately, I couldn't find any way to line up the foot print of the pump with all of those slots that are built in. I was originally going to use a kind of diagonal rotation to get it to fit into the slots. However, some are wide enough for M4 screws and some are not. I ended up having to drill 3 holes so I could use slots on one side and the holes on the other for mounting. That allowed me to set it up in a good configuration. In this picture, I have a zip tie holding it in place before mounting with screws. That 90 degree with a ball valve is a drain for future draining as needed.Here's a shot from underneath. You can see the screws on the right side don't fit in the slot and I had drilled holes for them.All of this is mounted on a media cart. I have the radiator on the middle tier of the cart. This is the exhaust side of the radiator. I have a drain valve there at the bottom. There is another temperature sensor on the side of the radiator next to that drain valve. Since the radiator fills from the bottom, that's going to be the hottest sensor I have.Here's where I've mounted the Aquero on the back of the unit. I have a piece of plastic behind it to make sure I don't ground out anything on the chassis. I had to drill one hole for this in the middle beam so that I could get three screws to mount it.This shot just shows some perspective of the motherboard with everything hooked up.Intake side of the radiator that is in the back of the cart. Notice the two sets of QD3s so that I can remove the radiator completely for draining if needed. I set them up so that I can run the loop without the external radiator if I just wanted to flush things out by connecting the outlet and return from the components together. Of course, I would have no cooling at that point, but I guess it would be good for cleaning/flushing.The only thing I really don't like so far is the power supply mounting system. The plastic thumbscrews that are provided for hanging the power supply off of the plate in the middle just don't get the job done. When I was tilting the top around for removing air bubbles, those screws would slide around and drop the power supply. I'm going to crank the brackets down with steel M4 screws to make it more stable.