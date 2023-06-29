Update:4090 Test old to new paste @ 570W With 1.10v 3000/11500 Result -6.9℃ GPU Temp -13.6 Hot Spot

gerardfraser
Thought I would share for anyone interested in this sort of thing. Paste from 2010-2023
Best results -Thermalright TFX
GPU Fan on Auto- Hit Max 89%
GPU temperature dropped- -6.9℃
GPU Hot Spot Temperature dropped- -13.6℃
GPU Memory Temperature raised- +2℃ on all re-paste
Test warmup of GPU 15 minutes paste used on RTX 4090 Gigabyte Gaming OC
Gelid Solutions GC-4
Thermalright TFX
iCan CTG8
Artic MX-4
HeatSink ARXUSA + Artic MX-4 ,did not have enough paste so I mixed some
Screen of paste used
Warranty still OK with full permission from Gigabyte to remove air cooler.
Tested with same settings and duration. 4K PC gameplay on the original air cooler at max GPU voltage and Core overclock 3000Mhz and Memory Overclock 11500Mhz.
Results were very good for a simple thermal repaste.No need to replace thermal pads.
I own a few RTX 4090's they all get hot spot temperatures over 100℃ when pushed with max GPU voltage and 570+ Watts
Original test
Original test
00:00 -Results and Gigabyte permission to remove air cooler
00:05 -Screw to remove to replace thermal paste
00:10 -Gigabyte Thermal past and Thermal Pads
00:15 -Cleaned off thermal paste
00:20 -Repasted with Gelid Solutions GC-4
00:25 -Control PC gameplay before repaste with on screen display
00:51 -Control PC gameplay after repaste with on screen display
1:18 -Results before repaste with Hwinfo64 and GPU-Z showing
1:29 -Results after repaste with Hwinfo64 and GPU-Z showing
