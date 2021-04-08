upcoming Radeon Pro GPU pictured

Looks like Radeon 6000 design language, just workstation-ified. "GLXL A1 ASIC" and "Samsung 16Gb" suggests 60CU Navi21 with 16GB of VRAM assuming 256-bit bus and no doubling up so it's essentially a 6800 blower card but blue. Does AMD have much of a presence in the workstation GPU space these days? My impression is that it's mostly Quadros all the way down because CUDA. Maybe MSRP on the 6800 Pro or whatever will be less than scalper price on regular 6800