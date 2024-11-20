Unusual slow refresh time issue

I may ramble a bit here, but just trying to get everything included that could be helpful for a solution.



I have a drive that is always used as my download location. I've had this setup and in use for years now, with no issues. At any given time, the drive could be near empty or have several hundred files sitting on it.



After my recent upgrade to Win11, I noticed when opening this drive in File Explorer, it would take awhile for it to refresh properly. Like it would populate some files, but not all, and in the upper left corner I would see a spinning wheel notating that it was still reading/refreshing. This could take a few seconds or quite a bit longer. After it was refreshed it would be fine, unless you were making changes to any files (ie: renaming a file, extracting RAR files, etc.) and then the refresh would start over.



I thought maybe I just had an issue with the 1TB SSD which was being used, so that was replaced with a 2TB nvme drive. The problem remains.



I also downloaded and installed all of the latest drivers for my motherboard. The problem remains.



No other drives are exhibiting this behavior, including a spinner which has over 20k files.



Any thoughts on a solution or other troubleshooting steps?