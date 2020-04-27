Unstable AMD Build

Built my first AMD system and have been having stability troubles ever since. I can't seem to even get a system stable enough to use windows unless I undervolt the CPU to about 1.35V. If I leave all settings on auto the system will lock up about 10 seconds after logging in to windows. If I undervolt I can get it stable enough to play some games like Doom or Rocketleague. Trying to determine if this is a bad board or not at this point.



Temps are solid, the GPU and PSU both came from a working system. Bios is fully up to date.