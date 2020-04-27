Unstable AMD Build

V

voklskier4452

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 20, 2008
Messages
2,046
Built my first AMD system and have been having stability troubles ever since. I can't seem to even get a system stable enough to use windows unless I undervolt the CPU to about 1.35V. If I leave all settings on auto the system will lock up about 10 seconds after logging in to windows. If I undervolt I can get it stable enough to play some games like Doom or Rocketleague. Trying to determine if this is a bad board or not at this point.

Temps are solid, the GPU and PSU both came from a working system. Bios is fully up to date.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,968
1.35v isn't really undervolting. All you are doing is locking the voltage down as the CPU can automatically pull up to 1.5v and will when boosting the clocks for very short periods. What you've done is set the system so instead of allowing for up to 1.5v, it only allows up to 1.35v. What are your load line calibration settings? How have you set the motherboards BIOS values? Are you using DOCP, or anything like that? Is this with the hardware in your signature?
 
V

voklskier4452

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 20, 2008
Messages
2,046
Dan_D said:
1.35v isn't really undervolting. All you are doing is locking the voltage down as the CPU can automatically pull up to 1.5v and will when boosting the clocks for very short periods. What you've done is set the system so instead of allowing for up to 1.5v, it only allows up to 1.35v. What are your load line calibration settings? How have you set the motherboards BIOS values? Are you using DOCP, or anything like that? Is this with the hardware in your signature?
Click to expand...
Hardware is in the signature. I am using DOCP for the memory. Everything is stock on the motherboard except for having set (locked down) the voltage to 1.35V as you mentioned. Haven't touched LLC as of yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top