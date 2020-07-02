Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo’s Geometry Rendering Only as GPU-Taxing

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
5,501
"Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see. Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works. Nanite geometry is streamed and scaled in real time so there are no more polygon count budgets, polygon memory budgets, or draw count budgets; there is no need to bake details to normal maps or manually author LODs; and there is no loss in quality.

What do you think? Is the era of GPU supremacy coming to an end or will they always be important?"

https://wccftech.com/unreal-engine-5-demo-only-as-gpu-taxing-as-fortnite/
 
M76

M76

Jun 12, 2012
10,905
This is a huge deal, and a giant time/money saver for game production. I've been working with photogrammetry for about 10 years now, and I knew it was a game changer then. Glad it's finally getting a boost in gaming as well.
 
