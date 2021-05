The demo is out on pc,

"Valley of the Ancient is a separate download of around 100 GB. If you want to run the full demo, the minimum system requirements are an NVIDIA GTX 1080 or AMD RX Vega 64 graphics card or higher, with 8 GB of VRAM and 32 GB of system RAM. For 30 FPS, we recommend a 12-core CPU at 3.4 GHz, with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics card or higher, and 64 GB of system RAM. We have successfully run the demo on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at full performance."



Like i said long ago and was mocked for, the ps5 wasn't magic, it was just very low latency//overhead, and PC would be able to brute force the same whilte microsoft gets its act together with mostly, a lot more ram. And there it is.



This demo is STILL a stress test, don't base the size it has to extrapolate anything about what UE5 games will be. Yes, the assets were pared back a bit from the 8k textures and 16k shadows of movie quality that were used on the ps5 demo, but notice that the size is still a whopping 100GB for the demon and let's be honest, absolutely overkill still.



The demo has Epic's + AMD's answer to DLSS2.0; Temporal Super Resolution, the quality is very very good, and the performance i have seen on a friend is that 4k upscaled from 1080p= 43fps on this demo while 4k native was giving him 18fps.



All in all, it is pretty amazing how the technology is advancing, the full public UE5 release won't come until next year, but the future is looking very bright _for everyone_.