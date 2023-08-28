Universal monitor

Hello. I need help for buy a new monitor.
I use my computer for everything
I everyday watch anime/tv series and play overwatch, csgo or apex legends
I everyday watch football match, and in Saturday i watch 4-5 football matches and Sunday i watch 4-5 too.
I also browse the internet. I want a buy LG 27GR95QE-B; it is a good choice or not?
 
yes, and yes possibly. just run the screen refresh tool once a month and it should hopefully be good.
 
