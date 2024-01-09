Unity Software to cut 25% of staff in ‘company reset’ continuation

https://www.reuters.com/technology/...-staff-company-reset-continuation-2024-01-08/
Remember how they pissed everyone off last year with their new licensing scheme, and had to partially walk it back? Looks like the aftershocks aren't over yet.
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Videogame software provider Unity Software (U.N) will target laying off approximately 25% of its workforce, or 1,800 jobs, the company said in a regulatory filing and internal company memo on Monday.
After the announcement, Unity shares were up nearly 5% in after-hours trading.
This is the San Francisco-based company’s largest layoff ever, with completion expected by the end of March, the company said. While Unity is not widely recognized outside the gaming industry, over 1.1 million game creators rely on its software toolkit each month, including the maker of the popular “Pokemon Go,” “Beat Saber” and “Hearthstone” games.
Monday’s deep job cuts will affect all teams, regions and areas of the business, the company told Reuters.
The layoffs come shortly after interim CEO Jim Whitehurst announced a “company reset” in November.
“We are … reducing the number of things we are doing in order to focus on our core business and drive our long-term success and profitability,” Whitehurst wrote in the memo to all Unity employees on Monday.
