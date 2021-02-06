UniFi Firewall Rule Index dump?

UniFi website is quite vague about UniFi Dream Machine firewall capabilities. None of the reviews cover the specifics I need to know. UniFi Dream Machine has nice GUI, options to select SPI/DPI, and SSH access, but I definitely need to:

0. Write my own Netfilter IPTables rules

1. Force strict Layer-2 VLAN isolation for about 20 clients (both LAN and WLAN)

2. Prevent those with Guest access from accessing router GUI

3. Fully disable inbound and outbound ICMP (not just echo request)

4. Fully disable IPv6

5. Fully disable Multicast, IGMP Snooping/Quering, and/or IGMP HTTP Proxy

7. Prevent Dream Machine from "calling home" (to prevent it from establishing any constant connections to UniFi cloud services)

8. Use custom NTP server