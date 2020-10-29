Unexpected Shutdowns (Windows Error Code 41) - PSU Issue?

I've been experiencing some random shutdowns that happen maybe once or twice a month.Windows Event Views shows code 41, but the event details contain no bug check codes. Ithis points to a PSU issue, but I'm not sure how I can confirm.I have not been losing power when this happens, though I have also never been using the computer when it happens. No issues outside of these random shutdowns that might point to PSU issues - everything runs fine under load.I'm hoping someone here has experience with these events. It looks as though Skype threw an error at 1:48, the computer shut down, then restarted itself at 2:21. I'm not sure how Skype server could cause a shutdown, so I'm thinking it may be a red herring. I don't know why it would log the unexpected shutdown over half an hour later. I know Windows Update likes to hijack the OS from time to time, but it didn't install any updates today.