Unexpected Shutdowns (Windows Error Code 41) - PSU Issue?

I've been experiencing some random shutdowns that happen maybe once or twice a month.
Windows Event Views shows code 41, but the event details contain no bug check codes. I think this points to a PSU issue, but I'm not sure how I can confirm.
I have not been losing power when this happens, though I have also never been using the computer when it happens. No issues outside of these random shutdowns that might point to PSU issues - everything runs fine under load.
I'm hoping someone here has experience with these events. It looks as though Skype threw an error at 1:48, the computer shut down, then restarted itself at 2:21. I'm not sure how Skype server could cause a shutdown, so I'm thinking it may be a red herring. I don't know why it would log the unexpected shutdown over half an hour later. I know Windows Update likes to hijack the OS from time to time, but it didn't install any updates today.
Windows Event Views shows code 41, but the event details contain no bug check codes. I think this points to a PSU issue, but I'm not sure how I can confirm.
I have not been losing power when this happens, though I have also never been using the computer when it happens. No issues outside of these random shutdowns that might point to PSU issues - everything runs fine under load.
I'm hoping someone here has experience with these events. It looks as though Skype threw an error at 1:48, the computer shut down, then restarted itself at 2:21. I'm not sure how Skype server could cause a shutdown, so I'm thinking it may be a red herring. I don't know why it would log the unexpected shutdown over half an hour later. I know Windows Update likes to hijack the OS from time to time, but it didn't install any updates today.