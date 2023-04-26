Undervolt GTX 950?

hardware_failure

hardware_failure

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
1,339
I have a GTX 950 in a project box and Id like to undervolt it.

Specifically - EVGA GeForce GTX 950 SC GAMING - Part Number: 02G-P4-2951-KR

In MSI Afterburner I have unlocked voltage control (can increase it only) but there is no option for the "curve editor"

After a few searches apparently Afterburner's curve editor doesnt support GPUs under Pascal. (the 900 series are Maxwell :( )

With other tools or tricks etc is there any way for me me undervolt this card?

Thanks!
 
Araxie

Araxie

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
6,460
decrease the power limit slider to ~75% and increase core clock +100mhz ~ 150mhz it should clock about the same or even more than stock clocks and still will undervolt and decrease power consumption.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top