Undervolt GTX 950?

I have a GTX 950 in a project box and Id like to undervolt it.Specifically - EVGA GeForce GTX 950 SC GAMING - Part Number: 02G-P4-2951-KR In MSI Afterburner I have unlocked voltage control (can increase it only) but there is no option for the "curve editor"After a few searches apparently Afterburner's curve editor doesnt support GPUs under Pascal. (the 900 series are MaxwellWith other tools or tricks etc is there any way for me me undervolt this card?Thanks!