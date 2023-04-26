Undervolt GTX 950?

hardware_failure
I have a GTX 950 in a project box and Id like to undervolt it.
Specifically - EVGA GeForce GTX 950 SC GAMING - Part Number: 02G-P4-2951-KR
In MSI Afterburner I have unlocked voltage control (can increase it only) but there is no option for the "curve editor"
After a few searches apparently Afterburner's curve editor doesnt support GPUs under Pascal. (the 900 series are Maxwell )
With other tools or tricks etc is there any way for me me undervolt this card?
Thanks!
