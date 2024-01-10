Under desk keyboard tray for sit/ stand desk?

P

Peat Moss

Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
535
I'm planning on getting a sit and standing desk. The desk is only 24" deep and because I will have 3 monitors and a bunch of items on the desk, I don't think I'll have room to place the keyboard on the desk top itself. So I will need to sit back from the desk using a keyboard tray. But the desk has a cross beam underneath and I'm not exactly sure how deep the cross beam is (probably 5-6 inches). This will interfere with most normal under desk keyboard trays.

Does anyone here use a sit/stand desk with an under desk keyboard tray? Are there workarounds for the cross beam interference problem? Are there special keyboard trays that compensate for a shallow keyboard track depth?
 
Screenshot_20240110-130253.png

There are a few of these on Amazon was looking into it.
 
Peat Moss said:
I'm planning on getting a sit and standing desk. The desk is only 24" deep and because I will have 3 monitors and a bunch of items on the desk, I don't think I'll have room to place the keyboard on the desk top itself. So I will need to sit back from the desk using a keyboard tray. But the desk has a cross beam underneath and I'm not exactly sure how deep the cross beam is (probably 5-6 inches). This will interfere with most normal under desk keyboard trays.

Does anyone here use a sit/stand desk with an under desk keyboard tray? Are there workarounds for the cross beam interference problem? Are there special keyboard trays that compensate for a shallow keyboard track depth?
Click to expand...
nope havent run into that but you could use wood to make "risers" so it clears the crossmember or get a clamp on one that mounts to the front edge of the desk.
 
Comixbooks said:
View attachment 626219

There are a few of these on Amazon was looking into it.
Click to expand...

But wouldn't that retract back into the desk too far? Or would I have to leave it extended all the time?

pendragon1 said:
nope havent run into that but you could use wood to make "risers" so it clears the crossmember or get a clamp on one that mounts to the front edge of the desk.
Click to expand...

That's what I was kind of thinking. Make a platform beneath the cross beam and attached the keyboard tray to that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top