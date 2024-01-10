Under desk keyboard tray for sit/ stand desk?

I'm planning on getting a sit and standing desk. The desk is only 24" deep and because I will have 3 monitors and a bunch of items on the desk, I don't think I'll have room to place the keyboard on the desk top itself. So I will need to sit back from the desk using a keyboard tray. But the desk has a cross beam underneath and I'm not exactly sure how deep the cross beam is (probably 5-6 inches). This will interfere with most normal under desk keyboard trays.
Does anyone here use a sit/stand desk with an under desk keyboard tray? Are there workarounds for the cross beam interference problem? Are there special keyboard trays that compensate for a shallow keyboard track depth?
