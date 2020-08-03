Undeleting files on HDD

About a week ago I deleted the files inside a folder on an HDD.



Immediately I stopped recording anything on it to avoid deleting information. The folder size was large, about 2TB, and there were large video files on it.



Then I proceeded to try several ways to undelete the files, first with Windows programs and then with Linux programs.



No luck installing recovering programs in Linux, which I understood was the most effective way to do it.



So I tried two Windows programs: Recuva and Recoverit, both in full versions.



With Recuva I got a list of all the files on the folder, but the larger ones all are tagged as "irrecoverable". The only ones I could recover were those up to 3.5Gb, and some of the subtitle files, srt, are not complete.



So what about I had read that you could recover anything, as long as you didn't use the HDD space?



Is there any other program that is worth trying and very effective at recovering deleted files?