Unbalanced Sound on Speakers, Headphones No Issue

Bit of an older system. Sound Blaster Z sound card, 3.5mm splitter, one to Klipsch Promedia 2.0 speakers, the other to some earbuds. Earbuds have zero issues. When speakers are turned up, right is about 20% louder than the left. I can correct this with balance slider, but then the left in the earbuds is 20% louder. I don't want to have to continue doing balance correction when I switch devices.



Multiple troubleshooting steps taken. Speakers replaced, splitter replaced, swapped which side feeds which device on splitter, removed splitter and switched devices manually, etc... So far I cannot isolate the issue.



Ideally I'd have outputs to both and run them simultaneously, but from what I've read the SB-Z cannot do this. So my question is really two-fold. I either need to figure out what I'm missing and why this is happening, or I need a hardware device that can do both simultaneously. Any thoughts?