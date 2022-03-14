Unable to power on motherboard

I have an Asrock EP2C602 motherboard that was working in an older SuperMicro 36 bay chassis. I removed the board to try and see if a smaller board would work, it did not. I removed any extra standoffs and now the EP2C602 will not power on. The power button on the chassis has never worked so I am using a screwdriver to try and power on the board.The odd thing is there are two power supplies in this chassis, when I plug them in, I can feel their fans spin up, so they are getting power, the rest just puzzles me.I'm attaching some pics of when I had the board out of the case trying to power it on, but it would not.Hoping someone has some ideas, it was working fine until I removed it.