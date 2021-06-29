Ultrawide Monitor for Watching MKV Files

Thanks Wiz, I think the monitor is Display HDR600 as indicated on LG's website. I think 40"/43" is too big for me given my limited desk space and I prefer to sit close to my monitors given that i have a multi-monitor setup. Im looking for a good ultrawide that maintains the 21:9 ratio that is larger than 34" but less than 40".



So I know that 4k UHD movies are 3840 x 2160 resolution, but this includes the black bars at the top and bottom. The actual film itself is 3840 pixels horizontal, but im not sure what the vertical pixels will be given that 2160 includes the black bars.



So if my monitor can display 3840 x 1600 and if lets say the actual movie itself is 3840 x 1500, does that mean i will have NO top/bottom black bars, but only slight side bars?