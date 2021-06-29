Ultrawide Monitor for Watching MKV Files

Hi everyone,
Just wanted to seek your humble advice as I am planning to get a new monitor. I’m planning to buy a new LG 38” 21:9 ultrawide monitor (38GN950) that has a resolution of 3840 x 1600. I will be using this for daily use, but a big part of it will be watching 4k movies/MKV files using VLC player. A lot of my movies are 2.40:1 aspect ratio. I just have a few questions if you don’t mind.
- If I watch these movies fullscreen using VLC player, will there be black bars on the side/top? Or will the movie fill up the entire screen for maximum immersion?
- Will the movie look stretched in full screen?
- Even though the resolution of 4k UHD movies does not match the native resolution of this monitor, how will the image look? Will it look similar to a 4k (3840 x 2160) native monitor?