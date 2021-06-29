Ultrawide Monitor for Watching MKV Files

Hi everyone,

Just wanted to seek your humble advice as I am planning to get a new monitor. I’m planning to buy a new LG 38” 21:9 ultrawide monitor (38GN950) that has a resolution of 3840 x 1600. I will be using this for daily use, but a big part of it will be watching 4k movies/MKV files using VLC player. A lot of my movies are 2.40:1 aspect ratio. I just have a few questions if you don’t mind.
  • If I watch these movies fullscreen using VLC player, will there be black bars on the side/top? Or will the movie fill up the entire screen for maximum immersion?
  • Will the movie look stretched in full screen?
  • Even though the resolution of 4k UHD movies does not match the native resolution of this monitor, how will the image look? Will it look similar to a 4k (3840 x 2160) native monitor?
Thanks for all your help!!
 
you need to center it and there will be black bars on the side and maybe bottom, depending on ar. it you fill it, it will either be stretched or cut off.
 
You'll be fine on 2.40:1 movies as you'll still get most of the 3840 (with a bit of a black bar on each side). It won't be pixel to pixel but close enough. The problem is HDR will suck as it's only HDR400 which is just a bit more than regular monitors. If you have the space, I would go for the Samsung G9. If not I'll look at one of the 43" monitor from ASUS, Gigabyte, Acer which can be had for about the same price or less and support HDR1000
 
Thanks Wiz, I think the monitor is Display HDR600 as indicated on LG's website. I think 40"/43" is too big for me given my limited desk space and I prefer to sit close to my monitors given that i have a multi-monitor setup. Im looking for a good ultrawide that maintains the 21:9 ratio that is larger than 34" but less than 40".

So I know that 4k UHD movies are 3840 x 2160 resolution, but this includes the black bars at the top and bottom. The actual film itself is 3840 pixels horizontal, but im not sure what the vertical pixels will be given that 2160 includes the black bars.

So if my monitor can display 3840 x 1600 and if lets say the actual movie itself is 3840 x 1500, does that mean i will have NO top/bottom black bars, but only slight side bars?
 
slight top/bottom bars.
 
21:9 is 2.39:1 so you'll have a bit of black bar top and bottom but if you force full screen it will stretch/distort the picture but not by much. HDR600 is serviceable (mistaken the B version which is HDR400). The 38" ultrawide is 35" in width and a 43" 16:9 is 38" is width so not much more.
 
