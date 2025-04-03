Ultra 265/285 - stability/reliability ?

With all the controversy about the 13th and 14th gen Intel problems and complaints about gaming performance of the Ultras, I've not seen much of a consensus about the reliability of the 245K/265K/285K. If you're considering one, can you be confident they are free of the issues that plagued the 13th & 14th? Are they as stable and reliable as 12th gen?
I ask because just looking at the cpubenchmark chart, the 265K seems like by far the best price/performance value for what I do.
