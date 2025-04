Ultra 265/285 - stability/reliability ?

LigTasm said: 265K has been rock solid for me, to the point where I'm leaning towards selling the 9800X3D setup. I like the board/features better on Z890, and it generally just feels better to use in Windows 11 (always this strange laggy feeling with the AMD build which isn't present on Windows 10).



Gaming performance at 1440p settings that I actually play is within "this really doesn't matter" distance of the 9800X3D too. I haven't tried the newest 0x117 microcode yet though, maybe I'll install it later. Click to expand...

Interesting to hear that the Intel CPU feels more responsive in Windows 11. I agree that Windows 11, the file explorer and menus that have animations, feel less responsive than in Windows 10. I have read though, that the animations can be disabled. What could be the reason for an Intel CPU to perform better? I imagined that Windows itself is the culprit. Is AMD lacking in proper support for this OS? I slightly regret moving to Windows 11, this was a long while ago, but the gaming performance gains in 24H2, especially for Ryzen, would be pity to not have.What comes to the topic, we can only speculate if there are issues, but I have heard that simply tuning voltages down most unstable chips of the 13th and 14th series could be made stable, and if the issue persists, Intel's warranty has taken care of it (though I don't know how it is outside the usual warranty period). It's a question of trust naturally; in the case of a faulty product, do you trust Intel to support you? I personally would not have any concerns regarding their latest gen. I'm honestly more sceptical of AMD's support and ability to offer stability and additions in an acceptable time frame, but that's just me, don't mean to be a downer, and I'm not claiming to have any issues right now regarding my CPU (Ryzen 7600X), but the USB issue on 5000 series is still in fresh memory; it took a while for them to fully sort out, but I'm glad they did. In this forum post someone speculates though, that on startup there still can be issues, and my mouse too occasionally doesn't have power when booting, but it's rare, and on the latest available BIOS this has not reoccured yet. To remind, there was also fTMP related stutter issue , which I personally do not recall experiencing. I write this simply to remind that issues may arise on either side.EDIT2. It happens that today the mouse was not powered again after boot...