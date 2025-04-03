Ultra 265/285 - stability/reliability ?

GamerNerves said:



Dan_D Regarding the responsiveness of Intel CPUs, my last one was i5-4570, likely on Windows 7, so it's hard for me to tell if there is any difference, though I built an Intel 12th gen system for my parents running Windows 11. I have used it a couple of times but cannot tell if it's any snappier - perhaps noticing it requires side by side comparison indeed. Most important is that the owner of the product, CPU in this case, deems everything himself acceptable, satisfactory, and I would still believe the OS brings the most notable impovements to responsiveness if designed that at the forefront. Certainly interesting to hear about this subject nonetheless. echter I might yet add, that if the fault(s) of the malfunctioning gens was brought up by extensive and prolonged heat, then buying a less consuming part would make sense, since the least consuming models of these gens did not have any issues as far as I know. All the K models were affected regarding to this post , but that is likely tied with BIOSes that boost the chips radically, so whatever you buy, check how the BIOS is set up first and lower or disable any overkill and unnecessary tunings. Click to expand...

I am hypersensitive to latency/smoothness issues, and its a huge pain in the ass. It would save me a ton of money if I wasn't, thats for sure. I've never run Windows 11 on AM4 or earlier so I can't comment on those, but AM5 I've used 30 or 40 Windows 11 rigs and I've always been irritated by the strange lags it will have. The worst offender is right clicking, even with a stripped out menu (no Adrenaline, Nvidia App, etc) and the "old" style applied its still sluggish. Everything is just a tiny scooch off and it triggers me reeeeeeeee15th gen does not fix all of it, but its the best of the worst if that makes any sense. Especially with USB detection, everything else I've used on 11 be it AM5 or older Intel platforms have this ridiculous delay (sometimes) when you plug in a USB drive. It could pop up instantly or it coudl take 6 minutes and 37 seconds for no apparent reason.