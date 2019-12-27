Ultimate Workstation Pt1: $20,000 of GPUs & 3970X PC Build

Discussion started by erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 3:16 PM.

    erek

    But is it actually even any better than the new Mac Pro @ 53,000+ USD? Hmm.

    "Part 2 will show the loop building and assembly. We weren't planning on it originally, but we'll also run a follow-up piece with some performance metrics. We've been using the machine for a little while now and have found that, much to our surprise and excitement, the Teslas actually have a massive impact on all of our work. We'll run some numbers for a later video. In the meantime, in this video, we're putting some EK Titan V water blocks on the Tesla V100 32GB cards, and we'll be using Water Cool components for the reservoir and Threadripper CPU block, coming up in part 2. This system's job will be to tackle complex Blender animations and product renders, Adobe Premiere editing (and it's better utilized than expected), and proper multitasking of renders + editing simultaneously."


     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:19 PM
extide
    extide

    Uhm, yeah, I'd imagine it would smash the $53k mac pro in anything that doesn't use that proprietary FPGA accelerator they have on there.
     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:23 PM
GoodBoy
    GoodBoy

    Most of us wouldn't really get anything out of that. Cool watching it be built tho.

    GN does a lot of video editing (obviously) so makes sense for them to have workstation tier components ($10k Tesla's). (still listening to it)
     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:24 PM
erek
    erek

    Hmm, the Mac Pro has a proprietary FPGA accelerator? i wasn't aware of that one :-\ Bogus, wonder what it's all for
     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:30 PM
ND40oz
    ND40oz

    24 minutes to install two water blocks on the GPUs, is part two going to be another 24 minutes of putting the motherboard into the case?
     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:33 PM
capt_cope
    capt_cope

    Desig...naray? I kind of assumed it was supposed to be pronounced "Design-air"
     
  Dec 27, 2019 at 3:36 PM
extide
    extide

    Speeds up some stuff in Final Cut Pro -- it's called the Apple Afterburner
     
