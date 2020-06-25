Ultimate Music Tracker DataBase

S

spacedrone808

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2017
Messages
138
f105ccc0fa05ba0ca6eb4ad0086eab21092b7124.jpg

What is tracker?

If names like Ultimate Soundtracker, Scream Tracker, ProTracker, Impulse Tracker, FastTracker, Renoise sound very close to your ears you've come to right place.
Then, welcome to the most comprehensive database of music tracking software on the internet.
Currently it is in an embryo condition, but i do my best to fill it with all needed information, as fast as i can.
I'm working on this project alone, so updating will be quite slow. Please, be patient.
And finally, i can rest assure you, that this insane idea will not be abandoned until all tracker programs on all available platforms released till 2020 will be fully reviewed here.

If you have any information or some suggestions don't hesitate to drop me a line via this address:
s p 8 0 8 [ a t } d i s r o o t . o r g

https://trackerbase.blogspot.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
catalog database demoscene module music software tracker
Top