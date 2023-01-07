Ultimage "USB" Hub

Help me find "ultimate USB Hub" for desktop

I can find these thunderbolt docks, but those usually are designed for laptops, looking for something similar but for a desktop



I'm looking for the best USB HUB.



Few specs that I would like



USB4/Thunderbolt 40GBs

FEW USB-A

FEW USB-C

No ethernet

Card reader buld in would be nice

no Laptop charging passthrough...