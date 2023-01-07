Ultimage "USB" Hub

nekrosoft13
Help me find "ultimate USB Hub" for desktop
I can find these thunderbolt docks, but those usually are designed for laptops, looking for something similar but for a desktop
I'm looking for the best USB HUB.
Few specs that I would like
USB4/Thunderbolt 40GBs
FEW USB-A
FEW USB-C
No ethernet
Card reader buld in would be nice
no Laptop charging passthrough...
