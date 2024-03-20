ugh... noisy audio, do I need usb isolator or ac ground loop isolator or ???

Well, for the first time ever I seem to have electrical noise issues in my pc audio set up.
and of course being the idiot I am I have too much stuff which has pro's and cons.
So there is a clicking sound coming thru headphones or speakers with several of my dacs and not the one. The sound changes with pc activity (mouse keyboard ..etc) but it will be present when not interactiving with the computer at all as well.
I have the following
- SMSL SU-1 which has the clicking in USB or optical when getting usb power from the computer, using either onboard USB ports or a powered hub. (no noise on optical when powering dac with a power bank)
- On board audio has the same noise on 3.5mm jack and on Optical using the SMSL SU-1 when device is powered by computer's usb.
- Steinberg UR22mkII doesn't have the clicking noise it is powered by external wall usb power. However oddly the Steinberg doesn't seem to get the clicking when switching over to PC power either?
Items I've looked at so far
ELAC Protek 8
Topping HS02
I don't think a ground loop hum isolator will help because i think it is electrical noise not a 60hz hum ?
Somehow after all these years this is the 1st time I have actually had this problem so I welcome any guidance / advice.
Thank you.
