ugh... noisy audio, do I need usb isolator or ac ground loop isolator or ???

at this point I don't think it is a ground loop either.. it seems more like a EMI/RF problem with something in the case.I should really probably buy a more reasonably sized case, as the NZXT H630 is gigantic... and heavy. I won't have time likely until next weekend.. but I'm going to pull the case out and double check cables / screws.. etc and possibly swap powersupply with a Corsair 650W unit I have about here.. and see if that changes anything.Given that my UR22mkII is ok at the moment the urgency isn't super high (and of course I can use optical on the SMSL SU-1 if I power it with something other than the PC, power bank..etc). I think if was going to spend the money on the HS02 $90~ I might as well just get a ATOM DAC 2 for $130~ instead as it seems to have better isolation and uses an external 15V powersupply, I hope that much like the steinberg getting external 5V power this would eliminate the noise from the pc's power as well? At that point I will move the SMSL to another pc i use occasionally, in the living room to get audio to my vintage Onkyo stack out there... which assuming it doesn't have the same noise issue would be nice, my little optical dac I was using for this actually died sometime ago.. so this good be a nice option out there.