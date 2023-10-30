UE5 game performance breakdown

Home with a sick kid stumbled across this.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxpSCr8wPbc
Gives a breakdown of how UE5 has been used in games so far and shows what is can do for existing titles with minor tweaks.
interesting watch one way or another.
Hopes for 5.4 with improved multi core support to split up the main worker threads.
Its been said in other threads but the state of multi core for PC gaming needs to be pulled up, Coders and Designers who can do good multi core code make way more money with drastically better job security in other fields and the game industry is starting to fall behind because of it.
