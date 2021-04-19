Ubuntu partions

C

Crimsin_XIII

n00b
Joined
Apr 1, 2021
Messages
1
I'm setting up a dual boot with windows 10 and Ubuntu. I already have windows installed on my 128gb ssd and my other stuff on my 1tb hdd. I have a 3rd 500gb HDD. That I am gonna use just for Ubuntu and I need help setting up the portions.

When I Google it I get so many different suggestions I can't decide what to do. So can someone give me a definitive answer. I am in school for software engineering computer programming which is what I will be using my Linux distro for.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,244
Crimsin_XIII said:
Disconnect ALL of your windows drives and leave the 500GB HDD connected. Then use the usb drive you created with the Ubuntu ISO and Rufus to install Ubuntu. Install it on the HDD and let it partition that drive automatically and you will be good to go. Reconnect your Windows drives and use the bios boot key to select which to start with at startup.

That is what I did on all 3 of my computers and it worked extremely well.
 
