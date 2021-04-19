Ubuntu partions

I'm setting up a dual boot with windows 10 and Ubuntu. I already have windows installed on my 128gb ssd and my other stuff on my 1tb hdd. I have a 3rd 500gb HDD. That I am gonna use just for Ubuntu and I need help setting up the portions.



When I Google it I get so many different suggestions I can't decide what to do. So can someone give me a definitive answer. I am in school for software engineering computer programming which is what I will be using my Linux distro for.