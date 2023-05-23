erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,470
Love all the single board computer coverage and RISC-V of course
““VisionFive 2 is the first RISC-V single-board computer with an integrated GPU and an exciting step forward for the whole RISC-V ecosystem, ” said Frank Zhao, Software Vice President of StarFive. “We are excited to have Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system, successfully running on VisionFive 2, thanks to our collaboration with Canonical. The operating system and open source software is key to high performance RISC-V applications. We are dedicated to supporting RISC-V ecosystem development, and StarFive will make further contributions to the open-source world with Canonical.””
Source: https://www.eenewseurope.com/en/ubuntu-on-visionfive-2-risc-v-single-board-computer/
