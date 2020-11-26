Ubuntu bootable USB issue

Its been years since I've had any involvement with Linux but

I thought I'd try Ubuntu on a bootable USB drive for fun.



I first tried with ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64 / Rufus and the boot failed

and the pc froze. So I decided to start over with ubuntu-20.10-desktop-amd64.



I downloaded the iso and created the bootable usb with Rufus. All went

well until I booted off the usb. The booting would initiate and then would

freeze up 30 or 40 seconds later. I tried it 3 times and the boot up ended

with different errors each time. I ended up formatting the drive and creating

a new one using 'Universal-USB-Installer-1.9.9.8'.



The freeze up happened again and ended with the errors:

ataB failed to resume link ... (SControl)

AHCI controller not available



I'm inclined to call it a day but thought I'd reach out to see if I am doing

something obvioiusly wrong.