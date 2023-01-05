Ubisoft + $1 for a month

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
13,023
Be sure to unsubscribe otherwise it goes to $15 a month next month. But $1 for a month currently.

Get the offer here.

Typically this includes all DLC for games, so if you want to get the new Far Cry 6 DLC or Assassin's Creed whatever DLC this is a good way to play those.
 
