Ubisoft + $1 for a month

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 13,023
Be sure to unsubscribe otherwise it goes to $15 a month next month. But $1 for a month currently.
Get the offer here.
Typically this includes all DLC for games, so if you want to get the new Far Cry 6 DLC or Assassin's Creed whatever DLC this is a good way to play those.
