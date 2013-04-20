U3011 HDMI confusion

I know this is an old thread but posting for those who find it via search (like I did)



If you go from HDMI on your computer to DVI on the monitor you will more than likely be able to get 2560x1440. It worked for me on a Dell Latitude 7490 with the crappy Intel integrated graphics, as well as with my MacBook Pro via a generic USB to HDMI adapter. HDMI 1.3 was the first HDMI to support 2560x1440 60Hz and most machines around the time this monitor came out and definitely later likely at least had 1.3 support.



Not sure how Dell screwed this up - the manual states "12-bit internal processing which tested HDMI1.3 with deep color (12-bit)" - however no matter what I tried (and many others as I searched around the 'net), I couldn't get more than 1080p out of the HDMI port on the monitor. Upon seeing others mention HDMI to DVI cables I grabbed one I had and it worked! I only found that suggestion after a lot of searching around - that's why I'm posting to this thread to seed the knowledge a bit further.



TL;dr - if you have an HDMI 1.3 or later port on your computer, you can get high resolution with this monitor by going HDMI to DVI. I'm sure HDMI to display port would work too if you have that cable or adapter handy instead, I just haven't tried it.