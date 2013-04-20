U3011 HDMI confusion

Baroninkjet
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2013
- Messages
- 3
Hi,
I am thinking about getting a U3011. Last night I was looking around on the Dell forum, and found some very conflicting information on 2560x1600 via HDMI. Some places said it could not be done, and others gave instructions on how to do it. And both were from Dell reps.
This is the most impressive forum I have found on monitors, so I thought I would ask you. The reason I am interested is I am also about to update my laptop to one capable of driving a 30" display. (Currently have Vaio F11.) And if HDMI 1.3a works, I expect the choices will be more in number. Right now, the only two 17" laptops I see with miniDisplayPort are the new Samsung and Asus G75. Which, the Samsung looks pretty good for what I want. But if there are more ways to skin the cat and more to choose from, that would be great to know.
Any words of wisdom?
Thanks!
