U3011 HDMI confusion

Hi,

I am thinking about getting a U3011. Last night I was looking around on the Dell forum, and found some very conflicting information on 2560x1600 via HDMI. Some places said it could not be done, and others gave instructions on how to do it. And both were from Dell reps.

This is the most impressive forum I have found on monitors, so I thought I would ask you. The reason I am interested is I am also about to update my laptop to one capable of driving a 30" display. (Currently have Vaio F11.) And if HDMI 1.3a works, I expect the choices will be more in number. Right now, the only two 17" laptops I see with miniDisplayPort are the new Samsung and Asus G75. Which, the Samsung looks pretty good for what I want. But if there are more ways to skin the cat and more to choose from, that would be great to know.

Any words of wisdom?

Thanks!
:)
 
2560x1600 cannot be done via HDMI in 99.9% of implementations. I'm saying this from first hand experience, I can guarantee that it won't work with 2012 ultrabooks. HDMI sucks, only use that for your HDTV.

What you need is a macbook or an ultrabook with mini DP if you expect 2560x1600 resolution.
 
My latitude e5530 only does 1920x1200 over hdmi with my new u3011. But it works at native res over displayport with the latitude's docking station. Get a 15.6" 1080p latitude and dock it.
 
My Asus G75VW can do 2560x1600 on my U3011 using HDMI, at 60Hz, using the Nvidia Control Panel to create a custom resolution. I only do this when I want sound through my 5.1 speakers that are connected to the monitor and the DisplayPort input is already taken by my desktop, otherwise I just use the MiniDP output of the G75VW.
 
Shiranui Gen-An said:
My Asus G75VW can do 2560x1600 on my U3011 using HDMI, at 60Hz, using the Nvidia Control Panel to create a custom resolution. I only do this when I want sound through my 5.1 speakers that are connected to the monitor and the DisplayPort input is already taken by my desktop, otherwise I just use the MiniDP output of the G75VW.
Unfortunately, most ultrabooks are HD4000 graphics due to the extremely slim form factor. Some have discrete graphics, but 95% of ultrabooks do not. The model you have looks like a full-size laptop and not an ultrabook; still, it's good to know that it may work in some implementations. Definitely won't with the HD4000, however.
 
You need displayport or dual link dvi to drive the u3011 at its native resolution of 2560x1600.
 
xoleras said:
Unfortunately, most ultrabooks are HD4000 graphics due to the extremely slim form factor. Some have discrete graphics, but 95% of ultrabooks do not. The model you have looks like a full-size laptop and not an ultrabook; still, it's good to know that it may work in some implementations. Definitely won't with the HD4000, however.
HD4000 can probably do it with a custom resolution, but likely not at 60Hz. I can try it as I have a desktop with Z77 chipset/i5 3570K which has HD4000.
 
When I force a custom resolution higher than 1920x1200 using an HDMI it just looks horrible. So does using 1920x1200. I would definitely look for a laptop with Display Port.

I'm curious as to why its like this. Did Dell cheap out and put an older HDMI 1.2 on the monitor? The max resolution of support is 1920x1200 at that version.
 
Thanks for all the feedback. Adding much to my comfort zone. I am 99% sure I am going to get the new 17" Samsung NP770Z7E-S01UB (w/mdp). Before I saw the Series 7 line in person, I was going to get G75. But I lie in bed and write code with it on my lap sometimes, and between battery life and weight... no contest. Would like the cooling profile of the Asus, but the stuff I do (trading) is not 3D and really doesn't tax a system 90% of time. And 2-1/2 pounds heavier for same screen size... geez! Add a U3011 and I will be a happy clam again.

:D
 
Shiranui Gen-An said:
HD4000 can probably do it with a custom resolution, but likely not at 60Hz. I can try it as I have a desktop with Z77 chipset/i5 3570K which has HD4000.
No. You can't. You can't do custom resolutions with the HD4000, I know because I have such an ultrabook. I don't think you realize the extent to which intel's drivers completely suck. Furthermore, other posters are stating that 2560x1600 with custom resolution via HDMI doesn't display properly. That would not be a surprise because you can't get wide gamut color (10 bit color) via HDMI at 1080p, much less 2560x1600. Thus the net effect is this: do not use HDMI or expect to use HDMI for a wide gamut 2560 monitor. It sounds like you might be able to hack it with an nvidia discrete card, but the results may be questionable and it will lack wide gamut color. In most cases, you won't be able to get native resolution at all. Trust me, life will be much easier with an ultrabook that has mini DP ;)
 
You can do a custom resolution with HD4000 depending on the driver. I had to roll back to an older one as the newest doesn't have the options anymore. But it will only do 40Hz at 2560x1600.

customRes.png
 
hey. Guys. I have the same problem :( Dell U3011 and a laptop Acer Aspire V7-581G-53338G50akk. anyone solved this issue? is it even possible to solve? are there any adapters maybe? like display port - HDMI, please I really need this :( thx
 
afrikakorps said:
hey. Guys. I have the same problem :( Dell U3011 and a laptop Acer Aspire V7-581G-53338G50akk. anyone solved this issue? is it even possible to solve? are there any adapters maybe? like display port - HDMI, please I really need this :( thx
Adapters won't help you. Most HDMI connections simply don't deliver more than 1920x1200 resolution. Many displays also don't accept higher resolutions over HDMI. For example my old Dell 3008WFP gives full 2560x1600 via dual link DVI or Displayport but only 1920x1200 with HDMI.
 
kasakka said:
Adapters won't help you. Most HDMI connections simply don't deliver more than 1920x1200 resolution. Many displays also don't accept higher resolutions over HDMI. For example my old Dell 3008WFP gives full 2560x1600 via dual link DVI or Displayport but only 1920x1200 with HDMI.
can I use anything else on this laptop? I mean not HDMI, thx for answers. this is so sad :(
 
I know this is an old thread but posting for those who find it via search (like I did)

If you go from HDMI on your computer to DVI on the monitor you will more than likely be able to get 2560x1440. It worked for me on a Dell Latitude 7490 with the crappy Intel integrated graphics, as well as with my MacBook Pro via a generic USB to HDMI adapter. HDMI 1.3 was the first HDMI to support 2560x1440 60Hz and most machines around the time this monitor came out and definitely later likely at least had 1.3 support.

Not sure how Dell screwed this up - the manual states "12-bit internal processing which tested HDMI1.3 with deep color (12-bit)" - however no matter what I tried (and many others as I searched around the 'net), I couldn't get more than 1080p out of the HDMI port on the monitor. Upon seeing others mention HDMI to DVI cables I grabbed one I had and it worked! I only found that suggestion after a lot of searching around - that's why I'm posting to this thread to seed the knowledge a bit further.

TL;dr - if you have an HDMI 1.3 or later port on your computer, you can get high resolution with this monitor by going HDMI to DVI. I'm sure HDMI to display port would work too if you have that cable or adapter handy instead, I just haven't tried it.
 
