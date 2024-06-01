U2410 replacement: your recommendation?

Kinda depends on how much you want to spend, and what size you want. If you just want a nice 24" monitor with no frills, the Dell U series is still a good way to go. The U2424H is one we often get at work. $300ish dollars and looks and works well. If you like the 16:10 1920x1200 the older U series had the P2425 works well.



Now that said, these are business oriented monitors. They don't make many claims as to response times or the like because they are "good enough". For gaming, I'd probably look at something more gaming oriented. I'd go for something that has a high refresh rate, because that's nice to have, and VRR, because that really makes gaming smoother. If you want to stick with Dell, and they are not a bad choice, Alienware is where they tend to brand their gaming monitors. In the 24" range they have the AW2523HF, about $300 gets you a nice IPS monitor that does 360Hz. The most popular gaming monitor size these days is 27" though, so if that works for you there's a lot to look at both from Dell and others. The AW2723DF would be a Dell example that's pretty fast, high rez, good image, etc.





This is all in the non-HDR space, if you want to go HDR there are quite a few options, but they generally cost a lot more. Personally, I'm all in on HDR gaming and I love it. However I also have an exceedingly expensive monitor, probably not something you are interested in.