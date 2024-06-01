U2410 replacement: your recommendation?

I bought a Dell Ultrasharp U2410 12 years ago from eBay and it has served me well all this time. Even now, it has ports for everything from VGA to DVI-D to component to HDMI to DP, plus a USB hub and a card reader for some reason. But most importantly, it has excellent colour (I use the Adobe RGB profile) and a fast (enough) refresh rate for action games.

Yesterday it died. I was distraught for a few moments, until I found this tip from 13 years ago explaining how to reset the panel. Fortunately I am still writing this from my U2410f, but it occurred to me that, at some point soon, I should be prepared to replace it. At that moment I was not prepared and I don't want to buy the wrong monitor on a whim under duress.

I originally discovered this panel on this very forum, so I'm pleased to see (in an age where forums are mostly dead) it's still going strong. In 2019 I actually ordered another UltraSharp, the U2415, but its colours were completely off. I hated it, so I returned it. At the same time, I notice nobody is talking about UltraSharps on this forum any more. Did they fall off? What is the best for colour these days, with an acceptable response time for games? What would you go for, and why?
 
Kinda depends on how much you want to spend, and what size you want. If you just want a nice 24" monitor with no frills, the Dell U series is still a good way to go. The U2424H is one we often get at work. $300ish dollars and looks and works well. If you like the 16:10 1920x1200 the older U series had the P2425 works well.

Now that said, these are business oriented monitors. They don't make many claims as to response times or the like because they are "good enough". For gaming, I'd probably look at something more gaming oriented. I'd go for something that has a high refresh rate, because that's nice to have, and VRR, because that really makes gaming smoother. If you want to stick with Dell, and they are not a bad choice, Alienware is where they tend to brand their gaming monitors. In the 24" range they have the AW2523HF, about $300 gets you a nice IPS monitor that does 360Hz. The most popular gaming monitor size these days is 27" though, so if that works for you there's a lot to look at both from Dell and others. The AW2723DF would be a Dell example that's pretty fast, high rez, good image, etc.


This is all in the non-HDR space, if you want to go HDR there are quite a few options, but they generally cost a lot more. Personally, I'm all in on HDR gaming and I love it. However I also have an exceedingly expensive monitor, probably not something you are interested in.
 
