U2410 replacement: your recommendation?

I bought a Dell Ultrasharp U2410 12 years ago from eBay and it has served me well all this time. Even now, it has ports for everything from VGA to DVI-D to component to HDMI to DP, plus a USB hub and a card reader for some reason. But most importantly, it has excellent colour (I use the Adobe RGB profile) and a fast (enough) refresh rate for action games.
Yesterday it died. I was distraught for a few moments, until I found this tip from 13 years ago explaining how to reset the panel. Fortunately I am still writing this from my U2410f, but it occurred to me that, at some point soon, I should be prepared to replace it. At that moment I was not prepared and I don't want to buy the wrong monitor on a whim under duress.
I originally discovered this panel on this very forum, so I'm pleased to see (in an age where forums are mostly dead) it's still going strong. In 2019 I actually ordered another UltraSharp, the U2415, but its colours were completely off. I hated it, so I returned it. At the same time, I notice nobody is talking about UltraSharps on this forum any more. Did they fall off? What is the best for colour these days, with an acceptable response time for games? What would you go for, and why?
Yesterday it died. I was distraught for a few moments, until I found this tip from 13 years ago explaining how to reset the panel. Fortunately I am still writing this from my U2410f, but it occurred to me that, at some point soon, I should be prepared to replace it. At that moment I was not prepared and I don't want to buy the wrong monitor on a whim under duress.
I originally discovered this panel on this very forum, so I'm pleased to see (in an age where forums are mostly dead) it's still going strong. In 2019 I actually ordered another UltraSharp, the U2415, but its colours were completely off. I hated it, so I returned it. At the same time, I notice nobody is talking about UltraSharps on this forum any more. Did they fall off? What is the best for colour these days, with an acceptable response time for games? What would you go for, and why?