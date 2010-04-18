TX850 with 6 PCI-E cables?

I just bought a Corsair TX850 PSU at Best Buy on sale for $129. On the box and in the manual it states it should have 4 PCI-E cables, but mine has 6 of them. I checked Corsair's website and they also say it should have only 4 PCI-E cables. The TX950 should be the only TX series PSU with 6 PCI-E cables.



I'm not really complaining about having the extra cables, well except for cable management issues. What I'd like to know is if anyone else with a TX850 also has the 2 extra PCI-E cables?