TX850 with 6 PCI-E cables?

B

Beakerman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
89
I just bought a Corsair TX850 PSU at Best Buy on sale for $129. On the box and in the manual it states it should have 4 PCI-E cables, but mine has 6 of them. I checked Corsair's website and they also say it should have only 4 PCI-E cables. The TX950 should be the only TX series PSU with 6 PCI-E cables.

I'm not really complaining about having the extra cables, well except for cable management issues. What I'd like to know is if anyone else with a TX850 also has the 2 extra PCI-E cables?
 
M

MissJ84

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 22, 2009
Messages
2,155
That is weird.
I'm not trying to be insulting, but are you sure you aren't counting the EPS/ATX12V 8-4 pin?
 
B

Beakerman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
89
MissJ84 said:
That is weird.
I'm not trying to be insulting, but are you sure you aren't counting the EPS/ATX12V 8-4 pin?
Yep, here's a picture of the cables. The EPS/ATX12V 8-4 pin cable is closest to the PSU, the other 6 are PCI-E 8-6 pin cables.

4532365572_c9e2056c3b_b.jpg
 
M

MissJ84

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 22, 2009
Messages
2,155
That's either a TX950 in a TX850 shell or a TX850 with TX950 wires.
That's so weird and I guess I'd contact corsair :confused:
 
S

shuang

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 20, 2010
Messages
249
Maybe they're not including the two hardwired onto the power supply, rather just the modular cables. Mine has 6 PCI-E cables, 4 modular, 2 hardwired.
 
Redbeard

Redbeard

Official Corsair Rep.
Joined
Nov 3, 2005
Messages
1,859
Beakerman said:
Yep, here's a picture of the cables. The EPS/ATX12V 8-4 pin cable is closest to the PSU, the other 6 are PCI-E 8-6 pin cables.

4532365572_c9e2056c3b_b.jpg
Congratulations, you probably have a TX950 with the TX850 stickers on it.

If you wouldn't mind, could you send me the serial number (or post it here) of the unit so we can check and see when it was produced?
 
B

Beakerman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
89
Redbeard said:
Congratulations, you probably have a TX950 with the TX850 stickers on it.

If you wouldn't mind, could you send me the serial number (or post it here) of the unit so we can check and see when it was produced?
PM Sent. Thanks.
 
Z

Zero82z

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
27,897
Can you take a picture of the insides of the PSU through the fan grill and another through the grill on the front of the unit?
 
Redbeard

Redbeard

Official Corsair Rep.
Joined
Nov 3, 2005
Messages
1,859
Okay, that's not a TX950. I just checked with some guys at work and apparently a few of the newer TX850s rolled off the production line with 6x PCI-E connectors instead of four. A manufacturing flaw that has been addressed already. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) a few of those are already in the market.

So it's not a TX950, it's a newer TX850, and it has six connectors by accident.
 
F

Fantasysage

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2010
Messages
304
Redbeard said:
Okay, that's not a TX950. I just checked with some guys at work and apparently a few of the newer TX850s rolled off the production line with 6x PCI-E connectors instead of four. A manufacturing flaw that has been addressed already. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) a few of those are already in the market.

So it's not a TX950, it's a newer TX850, and it has six connectors by accident.
Is that a bad thing? Like would there be voltage or amperage issues, or is this just a planned improvement that hit the streets too quickly. Just wondering because I have an 850 coming from newegg tomorrow, and wonderign if that would be detrimental. I would like the extra PCIe cable for my gts 250 thought, keep cable management to a minimum.
 
B

Beakerman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
89
Redbeard said:
Okay, that's not a TX950. I just checked with some guys at work and apparently a few of the newer TX850s rolled off the production line with 6x PCI-E connectors instead of four. A manufacturing flaw that has been addressed already. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) a few of those are already in the market.

So it's not a TX950, it's a newer TX850, and it has six connectors by accident.
Thanks for checking. I'll just consider it a unique feature that maybe someday I'll be able to use. I do plan on trying to run a dedicated PhysX card. But for now I have 4 of them tucked away in the hard drive cage area.
 
B

Beakerman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
89
Zero82z said:
Can you take a picture of the insides of the PSU through the fan grill and another through the grill on the front of the unit?
I've already mounted it in the case. I plan to purchase an HX850 when I see a good deal, so I'll snap a few pics when I swap them. I'll reuse the TX850 in my home server project.
 
Redbeard

Redbeard

Official Corsair Rep.
Joined
Nov 3, 2005
Messages
1,859
Fantasysage said:
Is that a bad thing? Like would there be voltage or amperage issues, or is this just a planned improvement that hit the streets too quickly. Just wondering because I have an 850 coming from newegg tomorrow, and wonderign if that would be detrimental. I would like the extra PCIe cable for my gts 250 thought, keep cable management to a minimum.
Not good or bad. It's like if you got a car that could only do 120 mph but the speedo went to 140 mph. Doesn't increase performance, and it'll be fixed soon if it isn't already.
 
F

Fantasysage

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2010
Messages
304
Redbeard said:
Not good or bad. It's like if you got a car that could only do 120 mph but the speedo went to 140 mph. Doesn't increase performance, and it'll be fixed soon if it isn't already.
Apt analogy I guess. It would be nice just from a cable management perceptive. With my 750/850 I need to use molex converters to power my third card.
 
W

WhippersnapperUT99

n00b
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
8
Wow. I just pulled a TX850W out of a now derelict 2006 build that ran an Opteron 185. I had purchased it from a local Best Buy for $90 in a panic when the original PSU died. And what do you know, it has six PCIe 6x2 cables too! I found this thread when I did a search since I was wondering about the discrepancy. I haven't used this PSU for about 9 years and it only has about 3 years of heavy usage on it. I'm thinking of swapping out a Corsair VS 600 in a computer I purchased from a friend with a GTX 1080 in case graphics card prices crash and I need a PSU with more juice.
 
