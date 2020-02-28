Two Unknown Nvidia GPUs Spotted

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,428
Hmm, a mystery from NVIDIA's camp!
"It's pretty obvious that the two puzzling graphics card aren't part of the GeForce family. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which is the current flagship, comes with 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory. We doubt that its successor will arrive with over 50% more CUDA cores. It's entirely possible because of Ampere's die-shrink to the 7nm node, but it's highly unlikely that a GeForce graphics card will come that many CUDA cores."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/unknown-nvidia-gpus-insane-core-counts
