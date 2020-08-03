Two Routers , One Network question

Hi guys,I have a small problem.I have 2 routers on my network.Router 1 - internet comes from modem + 1 wireless networkRouter 2 Bridge mode - takes internet from router 1 + 1 wireless network for better signal closer to my roomI want to connect to router 2 to change smth for the wireless network,but i don't know how to connect.When i try to connect it always connects to router 1.Setup:- internet cable goes into- cables from Router 2 goes into PC.This is the setup i always use.I use 192.168.0.1 to connect to router 1 and usualy it should be 192.168.0.2 to connect to router 2,but it doesnt work.Any suggestions how to connect to router 2?I used to work in the past