Two Routers , One Network question

Florin22xxl

Dec 9, 2011
Hi guys,
I have a small problem.
I have 2 routers on my network.
Router 1 - internet comes from modem + 1 wireless network
Router 2 Bridge mode - takes internet from router 1 + 1 wireless network for better signal closer to my room
I want to connect to router 2 to change smth for the wireless network,but i don't know how to connect.
When i try to connect it always connects to router 1.
Setup: Router 1 - internet cable goes into Router 2 - cables from Router 2 goes into PC.
This is the setup i always use.
I use 192.168.0.1 to connect to router 1 and usualy it should be 192.168.0.2 to connect to router 2,but it doesnt work.
Any suggestions how to connect to router 2?
I used to work in the past (n)
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Open up router 1's settings, and look for the ip of the connected devices. Should be under lan settings if it's connected via ethernet.
 
Florin22xxl

Dec 9, 2011
Still no luck,i get devices like my nas,philips hue and 2 other IPs that don't work when i try them in browser.
Using TP-LINK Archer V2 rotuer.
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Weird, shouldn't be hidden...if it wasn't too much trouble to set up, I'd say just hit the reset button on router 2 until it clears the settings.

Otherwise, I can't really troubleshoot right now, gotta get ready for work. Will see what I can find tonight.
 
