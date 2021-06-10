Two Questions Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra

Hi I have two quick questions.With AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs and X570 mobos do we have to worry about mobos deceptively changing the conditions under which the CPU operates to boost performance similar to what's mentioned in these two videos (the whole Intel PL1 Pl2 Tau thing)? I have a 5900X and a Gigabyte Aorus X570 Ultra. If so how do I enforce AMD stock non-factory-overclocked settings?Also I noticed there are revisions 1.0, 1.1, and 1.2 for the X570 Aorus Ultra. Do any of these support Ryzen 5000 series CPUs out of the box? I have a 5900x. Also if it doesn't support Ryzen 5000 series out of the box can I do a QFlash with the newer BIOS with the CPU/RAM/Graphics Card installed or do those components have to not be installed in the board during the QFlash? Can you point me to some directions about how to do a QFLash?Thanks!