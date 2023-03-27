Twitter says source code was leaked on GitHub

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,845
How to lose 24 Billion
"Twitter has been through a turbulent time since its acquisition by Musk last year. The Tesla CEO, who paid $44 billion for Twitter last year but now says it’s worth just $20 billion, has been attempting to overhaul the social media network with an intense focus on cost-cutting and building out new revenue opportunities like its paid Twitter Blue subscriptions. But the core reliability of the service appears to have suffered as a result, with several outages and interruptions reported in recent months."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/27/23657928/twitter-source-code-leak-github
"Twitter has been through a turbulent time since its acquisition by Musk last year. The Tesla CEO, who paid $44 billion for Twitter last year but now says it’s worth just $20 billion, has been attempting to overhaul the social media network with an intense focus on cost-cutting and building out new revenue opportunities like its paid Twitter Blue subscriptions. But the core reliability of the service appears to have suffered as a result, with several outages and interruptions reported in recent months."
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/27/23657928/twitter-source-code-leak-github