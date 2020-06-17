TV STB replacement PC spec?

As much as I love my Roku, I would prefer a PC with a keyboard and touchpad.
Form factor is not an issue, can hide a case away.
Will be used as a Plex client (not server), web browser and general access point for streaming content through ethernet.
Will not be used for recording/encoding, just streaming.
Low power, passive cooled CPU preferred but would be OK with a quiet'ish CPU fan.
Thanks.
Form factor is not an issue, can hide a case away.
Will be used as a Plex client (not server), web browser and general access point for streaming content through ethernet.
Will not be used for recording/encoding, just streaming.
Low power, passive cooled CPU preferred but would be OK with a quiet'ish CPU fan.
Thanks.