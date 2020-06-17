TV STB replacement PC spec?

G

Gimpymoo

n00b
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
11
As much as I love my Roku, I would prefer a PC with a keyboard and touchpad.

Form factor is not an issue, can hide a case away.

Will be used as a Plex client (not server), web browser and general access point for streaming content through ethernet.

Will not be used for recording/encoding, just streaming.

Low power, passive cooled CPU preferred but would be OK with a quiet'ish CPU fan.

Thanks.
 
