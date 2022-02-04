TV/Receiver Troubleshooting

Hi all. I've been spending the last couple of days trying to troubleshoot an issue I'm having in regard to my TV and my receiver. After hours of online research, etc. I've decided to come here to see if any [H] members can help me out.
TV: Sony 85" X91CJ link
Receiver: Sony 725W 5.2 Channel Home Receiver (STRDH590) link
HDMI cables: CableCreation link
The TV has an Audio Return Channel (ARC) (HDMI 3 on TV) which runs to the associated "TV out ARC" port on the receiver. The cable box is connected to the associated "SAT/CATV IN" port on the receiver. Lastly, the xbox is connected to the associated "GAME IN" port on the receiver.
I can easily go back and forth from my cable box to xbox with a seamless transition on video and sound. However, the issue comes to the audio on the TV when it is on the home screen, including all apps (Netflix, Disney, Hulu), etc. I can't for the life of me figure out how to fix it. I swear it worked fine when I originally set everything up, but after cable management it doesn't work. I'm not sure if this has to do with the TV assigning my cable box as "Live TV" as an app on the home page.
Any thoughts or suggestions? Thank you in advance.
