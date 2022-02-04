TV/Receiver Troubleshooting

shelshock

Gawd
Oct 2, 2005
Hi all. I've been spending the last couple of days trying to troubleshoot an issue I'm having in regard to my TV and my receiver. After hours of online research, etc. I've decided to come here to see if any [H] members can help me out.

TV: Sony 85" X91CJ link
Receiver: Sony 725W 5.2 Channel Home Receiver (STRDH590) link
HDMI cables: CableCreation link

The TV has an Audio Return Channel (ARC) (HDMI 3 on TV) which runs to the associated "TV out ARC" port on the receiver. The cable box is connected to the associated "SAT/CATV IN" port on the receiver. Lastly, the xbox is connected to the associated "GAME IN" port on the receiver.

I can easily go back and forth from my cable box to xbox with a seamless transition on video and sound. However, the issue comes to the audio on the TV when it is on the home screen, including all apps (Netflix, Disney, Hulu), etc. I can't for the life of me figure out how to fix it. I swear it worked fine when I originally set everything up, but after cable management it doesn't work. I'm not sure if this has to do with the TV assigning my cable box as "Live TV" as an app on the home page.

Any thoughts or suggestions? Thank you in advance.
 
Last edited:
Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Jun 7, 2007
Can you change the name/label of the TV? Some TVs change settings based on that.

Also, check the game mode and audio latency settings, and all the other audio settings on the TV.
 
Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Jun 7, 2007
Oh, make sure the receiver is set to TV when you are playing audio on the TV (so, for OTA broadcasts, apps, etc).
 
toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Jan 26, 2010
ARC/EARC is fiddly. Try unplugging your receiver and your tv, then plug in your receiver, wait a bit, and plug in your tv. And make an offering to the HDMI gods. Possibly, you can get things moving without unplugging by turning arc off and on with the tv menu, but maybe not. S/PDIF (optical or coax) audio out is way less flakely, but since there's no bidirectional communications, the max bitrate was set in stone in the 90s, so you have to be ok with either stereo PCM or DTS or Dolby Digital (aka AC3) with out any further enhancements. (IMHO, this is realistically fine, but I did manage to fiddle earc into working to get less cabling)
 
shelshock

Gawd
Oct 2, 2005
Yes so when the receiver is set to TV, no sound is being played.

However, if I'm on the "home" screen of the TV and I push the home on the Receiver remote no information shows up. However when I manually click the "SAT/CAT V" button, it will seamlessly move over to cable but the "Home" screen of the receiver is now showing...
 
shelshock

Gawd
Oct 2, 2005
toast0 said:
ARC/EARC is fiddly. Try unplugging your receiver and your tv, then plug in your receiver, wait a bit, and plug in your tv. And make an offering to the HDMI gods. Possibly, you can get things moving without unplugging by turning arc off and on with the tv menu, but maybe not. S/PDIF (optical or coax) audio out is way less flakely, but since there's no bidirectional communications, the max bitrate was set in stone in the 90s, so you have to be ok with either stereo PCM or DTS or Dolby Digital (aka AC3) with out any further enhancements. (IMHO, this is realistically fine, but I did manage to fiddle earc into working to get less cabling)
When going with optical audio directly from TV to receiver, was there any lag or delay in sound from TV to speakers?
 
