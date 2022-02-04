TV/Receiver Troubleshooting

ARC/EARC is fiddly. Try unplugging your receiver and your tv, then plug in your receiver, wait a bit, and plug in your tv. And make an offering to the HDMI gods. Possibly, you can get things moving without unplugging by turning arc off and on with the tv menu, but maybe not. S/PDIF (optical or coax) audio out is way less flakely, but since there's no bidirectional communications, the max bitrate was set in stone in the 90s, so you have to be ok with either stereo PCM or DTS or Dolby Digital (aka AC3) with out any further enhancements. (IMHO, this is realistically fine, but I did manage to fiddle earc into working to get less cabling)