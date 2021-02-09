TV bias light USB power problem

I have a Hisense 65 H8G 4K tv. It has 2 USB ports on the back. They are limited to 5v .500 amps.



I bought a 14 foot Bias Light kit. The problem is the lights want 1.0 amp.



I do not want to burn out the USB ports, so can I power the bias light so it will turn on / off with the TV?



The only Answer I can come with is a wall plug USB phone charger, but I would have to buy a remote controlled wall switch. That would run $15.