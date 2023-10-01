imsirovic5
Released in August, its an awesome shooter by Apogee - mix of doom eternal with cyberpunk theme and heavy 80s action movie vibe. Shooting is amazing, its getting incredible reviews such as:
https://www.eurogamer.net/turbo-overkill-review-the-new-cyber-god-of-boomer-shooters
I am super into graphics (always been one of my top criteria), but these types of games prove that gameplay is so much more important (not to say that graphics is not bad in retro style type of way). Enjoying it more than Prodeus so far.
