TSMC's 3nm Business to Surge in 2024 (thanks to Apple, Intel, AMD but not Nvidia)

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
2,289
Nvidia is notably missing from this list of big clients.

The Taiwan Economic Daily is reporting on TSMC's surging 3nm business

At projected 20% of revenues, it would be just behind 5nm business.

As Wccftech notes, TSMC's biggest customers are all prepping next-gen hardware using TSMC 3nm in 2024:



The biggest missing name here is Nvidia, which was long thought to be adopting 3nm for its upcoming Blackwell architecture. However, it's already revealed it'll be using TSMC N4P instead, which is reportedly a custom node for Nvidia that is essentially a refined 5nm process. This will still be a huge payday for TSMC as it's cranking out almost the entirety of Nvidia's portfolio, and it will need to fire on all cylinders to meet demand for Blackwell. Still, it's an unexpected move by Nvidia, especially now because it's at the height of its powers.

https://www.extremetech.com/computi...o-surge-in-2024-thanks-to-apple-amd-and-intel
 
TSMC doesn’t have the 3N capacity for Nvidia right now. The decision to customize a 5N variant in 4NP was the only choice Nvidia had if there was to be any hope of even trying to meet demand.

TSMC last year struggled to serve Apples 3N orders and they had exclusive assess to the fab. Now that it’s being shared, not a chance in hell that node could supply NVidia’s demand.
 
