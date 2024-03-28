TSMC's 3nm Business to Surge in 2024 (thanks to Apple, Intel, AMD but not Nvidia)

Nvidia is notably missing from this list of big clients.
The Taiwan Economic Daily is reporting on TSMC's surging 3nm business
At projected 20% of revenues, it would be just behind 5nm business.
As Wccftech notes, TSMC's biggest customers are all prepping next-gen hardware using TSMC 3nm in 2024:
The biggest missing name here is Nvidia, which was long thought to be adopting 3nm for its upcoming Blackwell architecture. However, it's already revealed it'll be using TSMC N4P instead, which is reportedly a custom node for Nvidia that is essentially a refined 5nm process. This will still be a huge payday for TSMC as it's cranking out almost the entirety of Nvidia's portfolio, and it will need to fire on all cylinders to meet demand for Blackwell. Still, it's an unexpected move by Nvidia, especially now because it's at the height of its powers.
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...o-surge-in-2024-thanks-to-apple-amd-and-intel
