TSMC showcases biting edge capabilities — Honey Bees

This is one TSMC product for which many might be willing to pay a premium
TSMC is the most "honey-rich" company! Bees love to settle in the factory, and honey is made into souvenirs.
Last year, due to its environmentally friendly conservation and management methods, it successfully attracted bees to live in the factory area. The company further cooperated with local bee farmers and Tunghai University to successfully produce an exclusive TSMC honey souvenir and named it "Ji Mi"
